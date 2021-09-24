Penn State University Health Services announced it will host two flu vaccine clinics for students at the University Park campus this fall in the HUB-Robeson Center.

The first one will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in Heritage Hall, and the second one will be the same time on Oct. 25 in Alumni Hall.

All appointments must be scheduled through myUHS, and walk-ins will not be accepted, the release said.

Students must complete all required forms in myUHS, upload their insurance card and bring their student ID card to the appointment. UHS will administer the Fluarix Quadrivalent flu vaccine.

