Penn State University Health Services will provide a second coronavirus vaccine clinic for all students from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 26 and 27 in the Alumni Hall at the HUB-Robeson Center, according to a release.

Students will be able to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine provided they schedule a mandatory appointment via myUHS beforehand, the release said.

The second dose will be scheduled at the clinic and will be distributed at the Student Health Center at a later date, according to the release.

More information regarding the coronavirus vaccines administered at the Student Health Center will be released "soon," the release said.

Penn State is encouraging students who are interested in attending the vaccine clinic to bring their student IDs as well as their health insurance cards to receive their vaccinations, according to the release.

While the clinic is free to students, Penn State said the students' health insurance will be billed for administrative fees.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State releases statement on recent DACA decision Penn State released a statement Monday on the recent nationwide decision to block new applic…