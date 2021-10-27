Penn State University Health Services announced Tuesday it will host two student flu vaccine clinics from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 8-9 at the HUB-Robeson Center.

The clinic on Nov. 8 will take place in Alumni Hall and the clinic on Nov. 9 will be in Heritage Hall, according to a release.

Penn State said the vaccines are covered by most health insurances, and resources are accessible for any student that has concerns about the cost.

To be eligible to receive a flu vaccination from these clinics, the university said students must schedule appointments in advance through myUHS. They will not be accepting walk-in appointments, the release said.

Prior to their appointment, students need to complete the required forms in myUHS, upload an insurance card and bring their student ID, according to the release.

The University Health Services annual campaign, #FightFluPSU, aims to raise awareness about the importance of getting the flu shot, the release said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State Students Against Sexist Violence to protest Milo Yiannopoulos visit, Uncensored America Penn State Students Against Sexist Violence announced it will hold a protest at 7 p.m. next …