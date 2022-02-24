Within Penn State’s College of Medicine, Dr. Dwight Davis, senior associate dean for medical school admission at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, said he’s seen firsthand the changes that have been made to medical school applications amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For Davis, he said he doesn’t believe the pandemic has necessarily made the admissions to medical school “easier.”

“Despite the fact that we are operating under pandemic conditions, we have maintained the same standards in terms of the review, the selection process and how we evaluate applicants,” Davis said. “Even though certain aspects of the process are now virtual, the values that we look for in students have remained intact.”

Marc Lussier, a student in Penn State College of Medicine’s Early Assurance Program, has experienced the standards Penn State has for its medical students.

“I was conditionally accepted into [Penn State’s] Hershey Medical School my sophomore year,” Lussier (junior-premedicine) said. “In order to even be allowed to apply so early, I had to apply to the program straight out of high school.”

Lussier also had to take certain science coursework and maintain a 3.8 science GPA at the time of his application.

“To continue on in this program and maintain my acceptance, I have to meet certain requirements,” Lussier said. “I have to score at least a 507 on my MCAT, with no subsection less than 125, and graduate from Penn State with a GPA of at least 3.5.”

For Lussier, one of the “biggest” concerns he had through his program was whether Penn State would be more “lenient” with meaningful medical experiences due to the lack of opportunities that the coronavirus pandemic presented.

“They were very understanding of the challenges that COVID-19 presented for medical students,” Lussier said. “They did confirm that, if you do have less research or shadowing than another candidate, [the university] will take the pandemic into account when reviewing applications.”

For Jordan Milano, a senior studying pre-health at the University of Florida, the medical school application has changed so much he feels as if he could “write a book” about the new adjustments.

“Because of the pandemic, I have been prevented from participating in shadowing [physicians],” Milano said. “Applying without it is definitely a disadvantage and, in my case this was unfortunately out of my control.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State’s 2021 Philanthropists of the Year teach students the importance of giving back For Gene and Roz Chaiken, Penn State has long been a part of their lives, and in 2021, the p…

However, the process has become easier in some ways, Milano said.

Previously, medical school and residency interviews occurred in person all over the country, according to Milano. Applicants would have to schedule traveling arrangements and cover the expenses as well, but due to the pandemic, these interviews are now held virtually, Milano said.

“The switch from in-person to online interviews definitely helps those with financial hardships,” Milano said. “Those who previously would have struggled with the expenses of interviews are now able to attend without any burden.”

Milano encouraged future medical school applicants passionate about the field to research the process and then stick with it — even if it means applying multiple times.

Mohamad Hamze, a second-year medical student at the University of Vermont, said he was part of the last applicant cycle before the pandemic’s onset, and he’s “certainly” seen changes in the curriculum as a medical student during the pandemic.

“I started medical school in August of 2020,” Hamze said, “but the University of Vermont was able to provide students with three in-person days a week for classes.”

Hamze said the hybrid-style curriculum was a “luxury” compared to what other medical schools were doing.

“I was glad to be able to go to school and meet a lot of my classmates in my first year,” Hamze said. “It would have been tough to move to a new place and get to know people over Zoom only.”

The biggest challenge in the actual curriculum, Hamze said, was the clinical rotations that begin in a student’s third year of medical school.

“For a lot of students, clinical rotations were postponed or replaced with didactics over Zoom.” Hamze said.

According to Hamze, medical school operations should start shifting back to some state of “normalcy” for his cohort’s clinical rotations beginning in March.

Davis said he believes the next generation of physicians graduating from Penn State’s College of Medicine will be “adequately prepared” — if not more prepared — compared to previous cohorts of students.

“The advantage we had here [at Penn State] was that we had a plethora of bright and innovative students that were a part of the transition process during the pandemic,” Davis said. “Our students found ways that they can remain engaged in both their education and the attempts we made to manage a pandemic.”

Penn State medical students became actively involved with learning how to treat patients, as well as coronavirus mitigation policy the college enacted regarding the pandemic, Davis said.

“Penn State medical students became a part of our pandemic clinical workforce,” Davis said. “They reviewed articles, they assisted in contact tracing and they followed up with patients.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

For Dr. Jeffrey Wong, associate dean for medical school admissions at University Park, the medical school application process could be considered harder than in previous years.

“The applicants themselves are having a harder time getting experiences that holistic evaluation of admissions want them to do,” Wong said. “In the past, students may have had great opportunities to shadow physicians or be actively engaged in volunteer work, but COVID has limited these types of experiences.”

Additionally, Wong said while experiences were limited, shadowing opportunities were also shut down “unevenly” across the country.

“Through the application screening process, we can see how some students have been able to achieve all of those [admissions recommendations], and some have been really limited,” Wong said.

Despite the challenges, Wong said the quality of the students applying to Penn State’s College of Medicine is “astounding.”

“The amount that these young people are doing in the short period that they have been alive is mind-boggling,” Wong said. “We have the tough task of choosing which applicants we want to admit, and there are unfortunately more qualified applicants than available spots.”

Nationally in 2021, there were 62,443 total medical school applicants, and 23,711 were accepted, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. The total number of applicants was up 17.8% compared to 2020.

Davis emphasized the idea of utilization as advice for applying to medical schools.

“College is a wonderful time for exploration,” Davis said. “Don’t just go to class — utilize your time to engage in parts of the community and to foster self-growth.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE