Penn State underclassmen ‘stress’ over online, in-person testing ahead of finals week

As Penn State’s finals week is quickly approaching, student Bobby Batten said online testing “relieves stress” and “allows more comfort” compared to in-person exams.

“I have had most of my exams online this semester, and the ones I had to take in the testing center were my lowest grades due to the stress of being there,” Batten (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I made much more simple mistakes than when I was completely alone and could concentrate.”

Batten said he doesn’t believe he’s had a “normal” learning experience at Penn State yet — so for classes that continued to be online this year, it would be “counterintuitive” to have those finals in person.

Brian Glasser said he believes finals are more “beneficial” online compared to in-person.

“All of my exams have been online this year, so I don’t see why I should have to change what I have adjusted to all semester,” Glasser (freshman-finance) said.

Glasser said there are little “distractions” and “background noise” when online — which is better for his test-taking skills.

For Tessa Rackett, she “does not enjoy” taking exams at the Pollock Testing Center.

“Because of my major, I am typically taking science tests in the Pollock Testing Center, and science tests are usually math-based,” Rackett (freshman-biology) said. “The clicking noises of other calculators are very distracting for me.”

Rackett said she believes “ultimately” taking an exam online allows students to use the resources they have to create a more comfortable environment.

Andrew Ragaglia already “struggles” to be a “strong test-taker,” so he prefers virtual exams.

“It allows me to stress a bit less — being in an environment of my choice rather than at a desk — where you are confined and around a lot of other people,” Ragaglia (freshman-finance) said.

In addition, hearing the typing of other computers can be “fairly distracting,” he said.

Paige Rafalski said she’s had similar experiences in the Pollock Testing Center.

“It was late at night, and you have to sit in a specific spot, and the silence can be intimidating in there — I did not have a good experience,” Rafalski (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

However, Natalie Dixon said she would prefer to take an in-person exam over online.

Dixon (freshman-biobehavioral health) said she would rather have a “set study guide” and “easier questions” than taking a virtual exam.

“The ones I have taken online have been harder for me because they tend to be open-note, so teachers feel they can make the questions harder.”

