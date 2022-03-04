Penn State’s Ukrainian Society held the "We Are Ukraine" rally at Old Main on Wednesday to stand in solidarity with Ukraine – “a sovereign, peaceful country undergoing an unjust war and invasion,” Sophia Datsko, the society's vice president, said.

The war began when Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and according to the Associated Press, it's now Europe's largest ground war since World War II.

The rally kicked off with Ukrainian Society members singing the American and Ukrainian National Anthems, and the crowd joined in.

Ukrainian Society President Maria Smereka then gave thanks to the society’s supporters and discussed fundraising efforts.

“Thank you to everyone who has made a donation to the ‘We Are for Ukraine’ Venmo fund thus far,” Smereka (junior-biology) said. “Your generosity is greatly appreciated and desperately needed by the soldiers and innocent civilians suffering in Ukraine.”

Datsko (senior-global and international studies and political science) said the Ukrainian Society “established a business Venmo page” to raise donations for three funds: the National Bank of Ukraine’s humanitarian fund, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Revived Soldiers Ukraine.

“We currently have $2,500 collected,” Datsko said. “Our goal is to donate $10,000.”

For the remainder of the event, Ukrainian Society members and participants shared the richness of Ukrainian culture through speech, poetry and song, while also discussing current information about the war.

The first speaker, Yuliya Ladygina said Ukrainians are fighting for “what lays at the very foundation of America… life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

“Hence, the Ukrainian cause is also the American cause,” Ladygina, assistant professor of Russian and global studies, said. “Hence, Ukraine's success in defeating Putin is crucial for America’s success.”

Another speaker, State College Mayor Ezra Nanes said “this is not a war of the Russian people” but “a war of a government.”

“I have friends who are Russian who have had their children harassed and teased and bullied because of this,” Nanes said, “and I want to say as I put my arm around my Ukrainian kin, I also put my arm around my Russian kin.”

Jesse Barlow, State College Borough Council president, then spoke about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that was ratified by the United Nations in 1948.

“To live free from unprovoked violence is one of our most important human rights,” Barlow said. “To live free from unprovoked invasion is the right of every nation.”

Barlow said Russia’s leaders and military are “depriving” people living in Ukraine of “those rights and more.”

“This war has deservingly sparked protests all over the world,” Barlow said. “I see today that State College and Penn State have strong ties to Ukraine.”

Wyatt Gould, like other Penn State students, came to the rally to support his Russian and Ukrainian friends.

“I think with issues like this, it can be really difficult to see how to take action,” Gould (senior-security and risk analysis) said, “and I think coming out to these sorts of things and being publicly visible and outspoken on these issues is a direct way to feel like you’re doing something to help.”

Tasha Luk also said she wanted to support Ukrainian and Russian people since China and Taiwan have similar tensions.

“My mom is from Taiwan,” Luk (senior-political science) said, “so I can feel [this], and I can relate.”

Tetiana Kovalyus said it was “really nice” to see people coming out in support of Ukraine.

“When I moved here, a lot of people didn't know where Ukraine was,” Kovalyus (junior-management) said, “and whenever I spoke Ukranian, I was given Russian dictionaries to translate, so it’s amazing that for once we’re getting recognition.”

The rally ended with a candlelit remembrance for all of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers and civilians who have fought and continue to fight for Ukrainian freedom.

“We are… Penn State,” the crowd chanted. “We are… for Ukraine.”

