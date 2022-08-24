While citizens of Ukraine live under Russia’s martial law, unable to celebrate the country’s independence, Penn State’s Ukrainian Society marched towards the South Allen Street Gates in honor of the country.

“We have a duty here to celebrate for them,” the Ukrainian Society’s President Maria Smereka said.

Traditionally, Aug. 24 marks the Independence Day of Ukraine, and since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, Smereka (senior-biology and Spanish) said Ukrainians have faced various restrictions — from curfews to criminalizing social gatherings.

Instead, dozens gathered on the Old Main lawn on Wednesday evening, dressed in blue and yellow, to support their friends, family and fellow Ukrainian citizens.

Smereka said those trying to celebrate in Ukraine are presenting Russian military equipment and placing it for neighbors to see.

“If they gather, they end up being a target for Russian troops,” Smereka said.

James Shin said his reason for participating in the march was personal — his mom is Ukrainian.

Shin (sophomore-political science) said despite being thousands of miles away, the war is still prevalent.

“If people aren’t reminded of [the war], it’s more difficult for them to keep up with,” Shin said. “People in Ukraine can’t even celebrate their independence right now.”

Similarly, Smereka said over the past six months, geographical and cultural distance have impacted the discussion of the war in the United States.

“The war has since faded out of perception,” Smereka said.

Svitlana Jones, a State College citizen who acts as a freelance translator from English to Ukrainian, held a petition for participants to sign.

The petition, which Jones said she drafted this morning, is to help the State College community become a sister city with Nizhyn, Ukraine.

The city of Nizhyn is nearly as old as Moscow and lies in the corner of Ukraine, bordering Belarus and Russia, Jones said.

Three days after Russia initially invaded Ukraine, Russian troops reached the city of Nizhyn, according to Jones. They destroyed residences, schools and medical centers — leaving the city in a state of distress.

Jones said she and those in Nizhyn established a working relationship, drafting samples of a sister city agreement. The agreement forms a legal or social connection between two distinct locations, in hopes of establishing cultural ties.

Months ago, Jones said she delivered a copy of the agreement to the State College Borough president and Ezra Nanes, the mayor of State College.

“First, they were very supportive,” Jones said. “Then, they said they didn’t want to jump into signing anything.”

After agreeing to a resolution of intent to sign the agreement, Jones said she stopped hearing from them.

“We’re not asking for money or anything — we will do it all by ourselves,” Jones said. “We just need a signature.”

Jones continued through the end of the protest, encouraging those around her to sign the petition. By the end, she had dozens of names.

The participants waved signs saying “Honk for Ukraine” accompanied by the country’s flag.

“Remember what the people of Ukraine are going through,” Smereka said. “Remember that they are fighting for their lives right now.”

