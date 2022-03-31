Penn State Ukrainian, Russian students express ‘stresses’ and ‘inspiration’ amid ongoing war

For Penn State students like Igor Latsanych, attachment to the Russia-Ukraine war is personal — since he’s from Ukraine and has family members still living there.

When the war began, Latsanych (freshman-international politics) said his father was in Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and as of March 30, fighting has continued outside of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. According to the BBC, Russian forces have lost ground and appear to have given up on their attempts to encircle the city. Ukrainian forces have pushed Russian forces to the outskirts and suburbs of Kyiv.

“At first, of course, for many Ukrainians, it was quite devastating,” Latsanych said. “It was difficult to believe, and it was difficult to try to stabilize oneself when that happened. I was lucky enough to only have to experience real stress for only the first couple of days where my father was leaving Kyiv and driving west to leave the country.”

Although his father is now safe, Latsanych’s grandparents are still in Ukraine, living in a town in the western part on the border between Ukraine and Slovakia. They originally lived in Lviv before the war began — after which they fled to the west, he said.

Growing up in Kyiv, Latsanych also has friends living in Ukraine, all of which he said have either left the country or have gotten to safer places in Ukraine. So far, he said most of them are “doing OK.”

When the war started, Latsanych said it was difficult to focus on classes at Penn State.

“There were a lot of stresses and a lot of inspiration to help out Ukraine, even more than there is now, which stumped my education and things like that for about a week or so,” Latsanych said. “After that, I was able to stabilize and be somewhat rational about it.”

But despite this newfound rationality, Latsanych said there have been problems “popping into [his] head” occasionally that he’s “really surprised” are bothering him.

“One of the big examples has been the letter ‘Z,’ which is quite literally the Russian swastika,” Latsanych said. “We’re seeing it right now all over Russian vehicles and Russian designated things.”

According to The New York Times, the letter “Z” has become a symbol of propaganda and a show of Russian support in the invasion and attack on Ukraine — paralleling the swastikas worn by Nazi soldiers during World War II.

The letter “Z” does not exist in the Russian alphabet, but at the beginning of the invasion, it was painted on tanks and other Russian vehicles, the NYT said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it came from the preposition “Za,” the first word in the Russian phrase “Za pobedu,” or “For victory,” the NYT said.

Despite the thoughts of these “problems,” Latsanych said he’s found it has become “easier to deal with.”

“It’s been great to see the fact that Ukrainians haven’t just laid down and taken it — they’ve been fighting back like hell,” Latsanych said. “If anything, I had good inspiration and good intentions to say to myself, ‘There’s no point in sulking right now.’ If I were sulking, I would be letting the people on the battlefield down.”

These thoughts and distractions are not uncommon for other Ukrainian students like Arianna Kourouchin.

Kourouchin’s (freshman-education) half sister lived an hour east of Kyiv and was able to flee Ukraine with her husband, four children and cousin. They’re currently in Croatia and are hoping to come to the U.S. soon, she said.

“It was definitely super stressful, especially that first week because you never knew what was going to happen,” Kourouchin said. “I reached out to all of my professors, and I told them I couldn’t really focus on school right now. A lot of them were really understanding.”

Stress and high emotions weren’t reserved for school days either, she said. As a member of Penn State’s Cheerleading Club, Kourouchin said she experienced these feelings outside of school as well.

“The one day I went to practice, I literally was just crying the whole time,” Kourouchin said. “During spring break [my family] decided to leave [Ukraine], and that was really stressful, too. We were just worried about that, and I had a big paper due that I definitely didn’t do my best work on, but I got it in.”

Kourouchin said her fears have decreased significantly now that her family members have escaped Ukraine safely. However, Kourouchin and other students like Radislav Denisenko are still worried about the bigger impact the war may have.

Born in Belgorod, Russia, a town near the Russian border of Ukraine, Denisenko (sophomore-physics) still has many family members in both Ukraine and Russia but is more concerned about the effect this conflict could have on the world.

“I care about my family, but [Vladimir Putin] threatened to launch [nuclear weapons],” Denisenko said. “That’s a bigger problem than the fact that my cousins are there, it’s a potential world war. It’s scary to think about my family and the state of the world — it’s really worrying.”

According to National Public Radio, Putin has bragged about Russia’s nuclear arsenal and then “put Russia's deterrent forces, including nuclear weapons, on high alert.”

Denisenko said these events have also made him lose focus for anything else.

“It just kind of makes you not care about things to a really bad point where I’m being too lenient on everything,” Denisenko said. “Nothing feels important anymore.”

Since some relatives live in Russia and some live in Ukraine, Denisenko said this has caused his family to be “divided harshly,” and he and his family are “all against Russia” — despite being from Russia.

This opposition to Russia in the war has brought even more worries to Denisenko’s family as well.

“My dad thinks a lot of people hate Russians now,” Denisenko said. “The image he’s seeing is against Russia, and he’s gotten pushback from the community. It’s more stressful for my parents, especially because they grew up in Russia. Even if Russia is the bad guy, they do love Russia. They have Russian pride, they want to stick by its side but not with Putin.”

Denisenko said although he supports Ukraine, he thinks the sanctions that have been placed on Russia are “crazy.”

“I think the sanctions are harming the actual people who have nothing to do with the war,” Denisenko said. “They’re just people, they’re not monsters. It’s kind of scary how people don’t even think about that.”

According to The Economist, the U.S. and other Western countries haved “launched an economic war” with Russia through sanctions.

“The idea was to send Russia’s economy into free fall, punishing President Vladimir Putin for his aggression,” The Economist said Wednesday.

Nikita Arbuzov, a student from Samara, Russia, said sanctions have directly impacted him and his family back in Russia.

“Fortunately for us, I don’t have any immediate connections with Ukrainians or with soldiers from either of those countries, but I’m still feeling the impact that the conflict is making on us,” Arbuzov (senior-computer engineering) said. “The biggest problem right now is for me to visit Russia, I need a visa to reenter the United States, and I don’t have it right now. I’m pretty much unable to leave the country.”

Arbuzov said he doubts he’ll be able to get this visa “anytime soon,” meaning he won’t be able to go back to Russia to visit his family when the school year ends — and he hasn’t seen them in nearly a year.

He said he’s also experiencing financial restrictions as a result of the sanctions.

“Since Visa and Mastercard don’t work with Russian banks anymore, I don’t have all of the finances for myself, which were previously coming from my parents,” Arbuzov said. “I’m pretty much on my own right now.”

Before Arbuzov left Russia the last time he was there, his father asked if he wanted to take some cash with him “just in case.” With this situation, that emergency cash turned out to be “really helpful,” Arbuzov said.

When the conflict began on Feb. 24, Arbuzov said he and his family were “completely shocked.”

“A month ago, if someone were to tell me that there will be a war with Ukraine, I would say that he was crazy,” Arbuzov said. “We don’t need this war. It feels like there is some conflict in our president’s mind that started this awful war.”

Arbuzov also experienced a feeling of distraction similar to that of other Ukrainian and Russian students.

“I remember at the end of February, for a couple of days, I was kind of lost,” Arbuzov said. “I usually ride a bike to class, and I was just riding my bike for one of my usual classes, and in the middle of the street I was like, ‘Wait, where am I going?’”

However, Ukrainian and Russian students like Latsanych haven’t given up on trying to advocate for and help their families and friends who remain in Ukraine and Russia.

“I’ve been doing a lot of these interviews to try to spread awareness and have represented the [Penn State Ukrainian Society] in several panels that have happened at Penn State where I talk as a Ukrainian who has experienced Ukraine in peacetime and wartime,” Latsanych said. “I’ll be working closely with Penn State in the coming weeks to figure out ways to write programs where Ukrainians can come for a summer program.”

According to Maria Smereka, president of the Ukrainian Society, the society has raised around $7,000 so far, and sent $2,000 to Revived Soldiers Ukraine, about $3,000 to Kyiv for bulletproof vests and $1,000 to humanitarian aid in Ukraine through Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ambridge, Pennsylvania.

The remaining funds are currently being sent in a check for humanitarian aid to Saints Peter and Paul Church as well. The Ukrainian Society’s fundraising goal is $10,000, according to Smereka (junior-biology and Spanish).

“It’s more than just politics now,” Kourouchin said. “It’s just a war for land and power.”