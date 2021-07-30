Penn State announced several parking areas at University Park will require permits or payment 24/7 beginning Monday, according to a release.

These will include commuter lots Jordan East, Stadium West and Porter North, as well as Porter South, Red A, Orange A, Orange B, Orange L, Orange N and Orange O.

ParkMobile and pay station visitor parking will still be available at the commuter lots, Orange A, Orange B and the OPP Visitor Lot, the release said. Hourly and overnight visitor parking will also remain available at the East, HUB, Nittany and West decks at the rate of $1 per hour.

Evening and weekend parking access for faculty, students and staff for these lots will not change.

Penn State encouraged campus visitors and departments holding weekend and evening events to ask Transportation Services whether a permit may better suit their parking needs.

Transportation Services will also require head-in parking campus-wide. All cars must have their rear license plate facing the nearest drive aisle beginning Aug. 16.

This is part of Transportation Services' initiative to remove physical parking permits, the release said. Special front license plate options are available for purchase in person at Transportation Services.

Additionally, some parking designation changes will go into effect Monday. They will include:

The section of student Lot 42 located between Nittany Apartments and East Area Lockers will change to Silver J faculty/staff parking.

The section of Green Y parking (formerly graduate student Lot 10) located along Railroad Avenue behind the West Campus Chiller Plant will change to Red A parking.

The Yellow A surface lot located between Research West and the Water Tunnel will change to Red A parking.

The temporary designation of select Brown 11 student parking areas as Yellow Z faculty/staff parking will end.

