Due to the Centre Area Transportation Authority reinstating service changes previously announced in October, Penn State Transportation Services will offer service alternatives throughout the semester, according to a release.
CATA made the changes to eliminate its CATABUS and CATARIDE service on Sundays, Loops and Links prior to 7 a.m. and the Green Link due to shortages, the release said.
The Penn State blue buses will run on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, and there will be no replacement available during Penn State’s spring break, according to the release.
Green Link substitutes include:
- Red Link
- White Loop
- Blue Loop
- Campus Shuttle via Beaver Avenue
- Campus shuttle via College Avenue
Riders can view the bus and shuttle schedules on the Penn State Go app, the release said.
Other transit options include Spin e-bike rentals, which can be accessed through the Spin app.
Parking for faculty and staff with the use of a permit is valid in their designated lots from 4 p.m. through 7:30 a.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends.
For students, parking with a permit is allowed in these lots highlighted in yellow with the E/W symbol found on the interactive student parking map.
However, there will be no parking at Green H near Hort Woods until 6 p.m. weekdays or at the Commuter lots between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., seven days a week.
