Due to the Centre Area Transportation Authority reinstating service changes previously announced in October, Penn State Transportation Services will offer service alternatives throughout the semester, according to a release.

CATA made the changes to eliminate its CATABUS and CATARIDE service on Sundays, Loops and Links prior to 7 a.m. and the Green Link due to shortages, the release said.

The Penn State blue buses will run on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, and there will be no replacement available during Penn State’s spring break, according to the release.

Green Link substitutes include:

Red Link

White Loop

Blue Loop

Campus Shuttle via Beaver Avenue

Campus shuttle via College Avenue

Riders can view the bus and shuttle schedules on the Penn State Go app, the release said.

Other transit options include Spin e-bike rentals, which can be accessed through the Spin app.

Parking for faculty and staff with the use of a permit is valid in their designated lots from 4 p.m. through 7:30 a.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends.

For students, parking with a permit is allowed in these lots highlighted in yellow with the E/W symbol found on the interactive student parking map.

However, there will be no parking at Green H near Hort Woods until 6 p.m. weekdays or at the Commuter lots between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., seven days a week.

