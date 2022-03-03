Penn State Transportation Services announced an increase in parking permit rates for faculty/staff, student and service/delivery lots during the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 academic years, according to a release Thursday.

The following faculty/staff and service/delivery permit rate changes will begin July 1 and remain through June 30, 2023:

Core permits (Brown, Green, Orange, Red, Silver, Yellow) will increase from $37 per month to $39 per month for technical service employees and all other faculty/staff employees.

Commuter permits will increase from $10 per month to $12 per month for technical service employees and all other faculty/staff employees.

ROO permits will increase from $88 per month to $92 per month.

LOO permits will increase from $64 per month to $67 per month.

Service permits will increase from $64 per month to $67 per month.

Delivery permits will increase from $50 per year to $55 per year.

As of July 1, 2023, the following parking permit changes will take place for faculty/staff lots through June 30, 2024:

Core permits (Brown, Green, Orange, Red, Silver, Yellow) will increase from $39 per month to $40 per month for technical service employees and from $39 per month to $41 per month for all other faculty/staff employees.

Commuter permits will increase from $12 per month to $13 per month for technical service employees and from $12 per month to $14 per month for all other faculty/staff employees.

ROO permits will increase from $92 per month to $97 per month.

LOO permits will increase from $67 per month to $70 per month.

The following student parking permit rate changes will begin in the fall 2022 semester:

Commuter permit rates will increase from $45 per semester to $54 per semester.

Residential core permit (Lot 22, Lot 42, Lot 81, Lot 82, YWH/Nittany Deck) rates will increase from $320 per semester to $336 per semester.

Resident storage (Lot 83) rates will increase from $162 per semester to $170 per semester.

Off-campus storage permit (Lot 43, YAS/West Deck) rates will increase from $203 per semester to $233 per semester.

Brown 11 permit rates for White Course Apartments residents will remain $162 per semester but will no longer be included as part of each resident’s lease agreement and must be paid for by each student when registering for it.

Starting the fall 2023 semester, the following rates will change for student parking permits:

Commuter permit rates will increase from $54 per semester to $63 per semester.

Residential core permit (Lot 22, Lot 42, Lot 81, Lot 82, YWH/Nittany Deck) rates will increase from $336 per semester to $353 per semester.

Resident storage (Lot 83) rates will increase from $170 per semester to $179 per semester.

Off-campus storage permit (Lot 43, YAS/West Deck) rates will increase from $233 per semester to $268 per semester.

Brown 11 permit rates for White Course Apartments residents will increase from $162 per semester to $203 per semester.

“While every effort is made to keep rates as low as possible, the upcoming rate increases are critical to seeing that Transportation Services can continue to meet parking and transportation needs of the university community,” Sara Thorndike, senior vice president for Finance and Business/treasurer, said in the release.

Along with these rate changes, the evening- and weekend-only permits for faculty, staff, students and visitors will be discontinued on June 30, and Penn State will announce their return later.

According to the release, RIDEpass program participants who use evening- and weekend-only permits will be given information on their parking options prior to the start of the 2022-23 RIDEpass program year, starting on June 1.

