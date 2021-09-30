Lyft and Penn State Transportation Services partnered to launch The Penn State Ride Smart by Lyft program, a "late-right safe ride program" for students, according to a Thursday release.

The new program will provide rides from downtown State College to campus on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights between 2-7 a.m.

University park students can take advantage of eight $10-per-ride credits per month. If the ride exceeds $10, students must pay the difference.

For credits to be used, students must be picked up off campus between College Avenue, University Drive, Bellaire Avenue, Hamilton Avenue, and Buckhout Street and dropped off on campus between Park Avenue, University Drive, College Avenue and White Course Apartments.

The initiative intends to serve as a companion to the Safe Walk service already offered on campus and give students a safe option to get home when in a "potentially threatening or unsafe situation."

The program will operate as a pilot program through the end of May, according to Penn State, and students can enroll through Penn State email accounts starting Thursday.

Students and drivers are required to wear face masks, and Lyft recommends students take precautions such as sharing locations with friends and verifying the ride by identifying the car beforehand on the Lyft app, the release said.

