centerpiece

Penn State Transportation Services announces transit service changes for Thanksgiving break

CATA Bus, leaves

The CATA bus drives through Penn State campus surrounded by the autumn trees on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 in University Park, Pa. 

 Chloe Trieff

With Thanksgiving break in session, Penn State Transportation Services announced CATABus and Campus Shuttle service changes this week.

Normal parking is still in effect from Monday to Wednesday for all faculty, staff, students and visitors.

Weekend parking regulations will be in effect Thursday and Friday, which means faculty, staff and student permit holders can park in areas normally available on weekends.

Visitors can park in East, HUB, Nittany, and West parking decks for a fee of $1 an hour for those without a valid permit. Overnight restrictions will remain in effect, according to Penn State Transportation Services.

CATABus' reduced service schedule will occur from Monday to Wednesday and on Friday and Saturday. There will be no service on Thursday for Thanksgiving or on Sunday.

The Campus Shuttle will run normally from Monday to Wednesday and there will be no service Thursday to Friday.

