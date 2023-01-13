Penn State's Transportation Services announced changes regarding campus transit services for Jan. 16, according to a release. The changes are in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

According to the release, CATA will operate its campus service normally with some changes to the community service routes. Information on these service changes can be found on CATA’s website.

There will be no Campus Shuttle or Hershey Shuttle service on Jan. 16. The Transportation Services Office and Fleet Operations will also be closed.

All regular parking regulations will remain in effect across campus.

