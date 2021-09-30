Beaver Stadium's gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff against Indiana, and Penn State Transportation Services announced parking, traffic and transit adjustments for the weekend.

Football parking areas between Bigler Road and Mount Nittany Medical Center will open at 8 a.m. and require football permits, which are only valid in their assigned lot.

Additional on-campus game day parking will be available at East, HUB-Robeson Center and Nittany decks for $40, the Eisenhower Deck for $40 — cash only, and the West Deck for $25.

For the first two hours of parking at the East, HUB, Nittany and West decks on Saturday, standard parking rates of $1 per hour will apply. Event parking at campus parking decks is permitted through 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the release.

"Tailgating is strictly prohibited at campus parking decks," the release said.

Beginning Thursday, visitors wishing to park overnight during the weekend must park at the East, HUB, Nittany or West decks and can do so until 6 p.m. Sunday, the release said.

Standard parking rates will apply for the first 24 hours parked — after which the price of $50 for Thursday arrival and $45 for Friday arrival will be due upon exiting the decks, the release said.

Friday arrivals may also park at the Eisenhower Deck beginning at 5 p.m. for $45, according to the release.

Various campus parking lots will close at midnight on Friday before the football game, and all vehicles must be removed from the following areas by then:

Commuter lots (Jordan East, Stadium West, Porter North)

Porter South

Orange L (all sections)

Yellow H (all sections)

Yellow M

Yellow V

Orange A OPP (east and west)

Orange A Katz

Orange B Softball

Orange H (all sections located north of Hastings Road)

Orange O Park Avenue

Silver G

Silver J (all sections)

The east half of Lot Orange U located east of USB I and II will also be reserved starting at midnight Friday night, the release said.

Penn State Transportation Services also said all vehicles must be parked with the license plate facing the drive aisle and within all lines, and vehicles parked on curbside ends of rows, roadways etc. are subject to ticketing and towing.

Increased fine amounts are in effect for parking violations, the release said.

One-way traffic patterns and traffic restrictions will go into effect on Park Avenue, Porter Road and other roadways near Beaver Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the release.

Curtin Road between Bigler and Porter roads will be closed throughout the day, the release said, and traffic on Porter Road will be limited to football permit holders with South Zone parking.

Access to the East Parking Deck and Orange faculty/staff parking areas north of Services Road will only be available by driving east on Park Avenue from Atherton Street.

Transit changes

Centre Area Transportation Authority's Blue Loop, White Loop and Red Link routes will operate with slight modifications Saturday, the release said.

From Curtin Road, the Blue Loop will turn right on Bigler Road and right on Pollock Road and then resume normal routing, the release said.

From University Drive, the White Loop will turn left on Hastings Road, right on Bigler Road and left on Curtin Road, then resume normal routing.

From Curtin Road, the Red Link will turn right on Bigler Road, left on Hastings Road, right on University Drive, right onto the exit ramp to College Avenue, right on College Avenue, left onto 322 west, right via exit ramp to Park Avenue where it will travel to Mount Nittany Medical Center, where it will resume normal routing, the release said.

The Red Link will follow the same route back to West Campus from Innovation Park.

CATA will also operate game day football shuttles like usual to provide transportation for the game, the release said.

