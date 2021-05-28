Eisenhower Parking Deck

The Eisenhower Parking Deck is one of the prominent on-campus parking garages.

 Photo courtesy of Penn State News

Penn State Transportation Services announced modified parking and service changes for Memorial Day.

The Transportation Services Office and Fleet Operations will be closed, and CATA's community and campus services and the campus shuttle will halt for Monday's holiday, according to a Penn State News release.

Parking permit holders may park in all lots and decks regularly open to them on evenings and weekends, as weekend parking regulations will be in effect Monday.

Visitors may park at the East, HUB, Nittany and West decks for $1 per hour.

