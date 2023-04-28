Penn State Transportation announces parking information for spring commencement ceremonies

Penn State Transportation Services announced parking information for the spring commencement ceremonies, which will take place May 5-7, according to a release.

General parking for ceremonies at Bryce Jordan Center will be available at Jordan East, Stadium West and Porter North.

Accessible parking will be available at the following areas:

Northwest corner of Jordan East near Bryce Jordan Center Gate B

Section of Lot Orange L located between the Bryce Jordan Center and Jordan East

Southwest corner of Stadium West near University Drive/Curtin Road intersection

For the safety of all guests and to assist with traffic flow, guest drop-off and pickup in drive lanes is prohibited. In addition, Curtin Road will be closed to all vehicle traffic between University Drive and the entrance of Jordan East.

Those attending ceremonies at Pegula Ice Arena on May 6-7 should park at the East Parking Deck. Accessible parking will be available at the section of Lot Yellow H at Shields building.

Those attending ceremonies at Eisenhower Auditorium on May 6 should park at the Eisenhower Parking Deck. Accessible parking will be available on each level of the Eisenhower Deck, with elevator access located at the south corner.

Commencement parking in the designated areas listed above will be free of charge.

Additional information regarding spring commencement can be found here.

