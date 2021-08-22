Penn State’s coronavirus dashboard will continue to be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the entirety of the fall semester, according to a Friday release.

The dashboard provides up-to-date information regarding coronavirus cases and transmission throughout the community on each of the university’s campuses and can be located at Penn State’s official coronavirus information website.

According to the release, the dashboard's data will be displayed on a day-by-day basis and will include the number of positive results and positivity rates for students and employees, as well as the quarantine and isolation capacity.

