Penn State will send out an anonymous survey on Wednesday to faculty and staff regarding their current coronavirus vaccination status or plans to receive a vaccine prior to the start of the fall semester, according to a release.

Employees will be sent a link via email to complete the survey "as soon as possible," even if they already submitted their status through Salesforce Health Cloud.

According to the release, this survey, along with an additional one that will be sent to students in the near future, will be part of the university’s planning for mitigation efforts during the fall semester.

The information collected through the survey will be used solely “to inform the university’s COVID-19 management plan and modify approaches, if needed," the release said.

