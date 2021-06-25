Penn State announced Thursday its updated procedures for holding on-campus events for the period between June 28 and Aug. 16.

The university will allow fully vaccinated students, faculty, staff and visitors to forgo their masks both indoors and outdoors on campus starting June 29, while unvaccinated individuals must continue wearing masks inside university buildings, according to a release.

Penn State will continue to encourage virtual and hybrid meetings, and revise its safety guidelines and protocols leading up to the fall semester, the release said.

Currently, student-organized and Penn State-sponsored events must be approved by organization and club executives — but starting June 29 — groups may plan and approve events the way they had pre-pandemic.

According to the release, guidelines for planning events will include mandating masks for unvaccinated individuals, providing ways to limit contact, keeping documentation of guests for contact tracing and transparently communicating the health risks with attendees.

Though it updated event-planning procedures, Penn State will still require organizers to follow coronavirus recommendations as stated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the university’s own protocols.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE