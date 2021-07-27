Penn State announced all its plans to resume in-person dining, with halls open to full capacity for students, faculty and staff during the fall semester. All dining locations will be open with some new looks and food options as well, according to a release.

Market Pollock Kitchen will feature an asian concept with fresh appetizers, bowls and cookies from the Penn State Bakery, the release said. Along with that, a smoothie and juice bar will be added.

Another addition to residential dining is a taco-themed food truck in Eat Food District. According to the release, the food truck will contain a variety of tacos, nachos, rice bowls and more. The food truck will also be open on Saturdays for home football games, the release said.

All EDGE coffee bars will add breakfast sandwiches to their menus, and PURE will offer grain bowls for lunch Sunday through Thursday via mobile ordering, the release said.

Students can use PSreUse and request a reusable container to use and return to a cashier for free, according to the release.

Retail dining, such as Panera Bread, Starbucks and Shake Smart will also be available to students around campus, the release said.

The Starbucks location in the HUB-Robeson Center will be open seven days a week, and restaurants such as Burger King, Jamba Juice, McAlister’s Deli and Sbarro will continue to provide mobile ordering through Penn State Eats, according to the release.

Penn State said the dining options will remain flexible, and the university will adjust operations if necessary.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE