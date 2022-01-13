Penn State announced Thursday it will deny students access to Canvas who are noncompliant with weekly coronavirus testing — which is required for those who have not uploaded their coronavirus vaccination status to myUHS.

Instead, these students will be redirected to a page with instructions on how to "become compliant" and regain access to Canvas.

Being denied access to Canvas could potentially negatively impact students' grades, the university said, but professors will not be expected to provide alternatives.

"Please be aware that instructors are not required to accommodate a student’s inability to participate in coursework, including taking exams, submitting assignments and accessing important materials," Penn State said in the release.

If a student doesn't take action to become compliant, Penn State said it "may initiate student conduct action resulting in sanctions up to and including suspension."

The university said Canvas access should be reinstated about two hours after a coronavirus test — regardless of Penn State campus.

After a coronavirus test, students may request "emergency access" if they must immediately complete an exam or assignment by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 814-865-2121. However, emergency access will only be granted if the Call Center can confirm the test was completed.

Additionally, students may request a one-time "Grace Period" during the spring semester, by contacting the COVID-19 Call Center. Students will be marked as compliant for the previous week's test — if the request is granted.

