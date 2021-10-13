Penn State announced it will require coronavirus vaccinations on Wednesday for all federal employees, contractors and others at University Park by Dec. 8, according to a release.

The vaccination requirement also applies to graduate and undergraduate students who work on a wage payroll at the university, and students supported by graduate assistantships at University Park.

The university said the decision was made in compliance with President Joe Biden's executive order from Sept. 9 requiring vaccination for all federal employees, contractors and others.

Penn State "has determined that all University Park faculty and staff," regardless of whether they work on federal contracts, must submit proof, the release said.

Penn State employees must be vaccinated unless they have a medical exemption or religious belief accommodation and information on the exempt request is forthcoming, according to the release.

Nov. 24 is the last day individuals can get their final dose to meet the Dec. 8 deadline, according to the release.

As of Wednesday, 81.2% of University Park employees are fully vaccinated, according to Penn State's coronavirus dashboard.