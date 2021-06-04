Penn State account holders will no longer use WebAccess login to sign into applications like Canvas, LionPATH or Workday.

Starting July 7, account users will sign in through a Penn State login screen by entering their user ID along with the “@psu.edu” identifier, according to a Penn State News release Friday.

Provided by Microsoft, the new login screen will appear different, but it will work the same way.

To log into an account, users will still need to sign in with a user ID and password and complete two-factor authentication.

The upgrade is meant to increase safety and reduce any risks, while continuing the partnership between the university and Microsoft, according to the release.

