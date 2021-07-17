After being prompted by a letter, Penn State said it intends to remove the Fidel Castro quote from a wall in the Paul Robeson Cultural Center, which is located inside the HUB-Robeson Center. The quote reads:

"The equal right of all citizens to health, education, work, food, security, culture, science and wellbeing — that is, the same rights we proclaimed when we began our struggle, in addition to those which emerge from our dreams of justice and equality for all inhabitants of our world — is what I wish for all."

The letter, which alleges the quote "misrepresents" the values of the university, was penned by representatives of the Penn State College Republicans, National Americans for Freedom and Pennsylvania Federation of College Republicans on July 16.

"For many across campus, Castro is a figure of totalitarianism and oppression that many victims of communism and their families have experienced during their lives," the letter, which was shared via Twitter, said. "We believe this figure does not represent the values of Penn State and having his words on campus washes the reality of who he really was, a dictator."

Penn State College Republicans shared the university's initial response to the letter's authors via Twitter.

The university confirmed it agrees with the sentiments expressed in the letter and will remove the quote.

"The presence of the quote has just come to the university's attention from a student who expressed concern," Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers said in a statement. "We agree with the concerns, and the quote is being removed. We also have reached out directly to inform the student who raised the concern that this is the university's decision."

