Beginning on Thursday, April 22 through April 24, Penn State is partnering with Walmart to offer a coronavirus clinic.

The clinic is located inside Pegula Ice Arena and will be open from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., which is eligible to Penn State students and employees above the age of 16 as a part of Pennsylvania’s phase two vaccination plan.

According to Penn State News, the clinic will adminster 1,170 first-shot doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Students and employees are required to show their Penn State ID upon arrival.

The clinic will reopen May 13-15 to administer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals should only sign up for an April appointment if they are able to return to University Park to receive their second dose in May, according to Penn State News.

For the first 500 students who sign up and receive their vaccine, Penn State Berkey Creamery is offering a certificate for a free ice cream cone.

During this time, Pegula will be closed for walk-up coronavirus testing. Testing will still be available at the Hintz Family Alumni Center.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost but appointments are required here. People are required to create a MyIR account before making an appointment.