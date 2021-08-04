The U.S. National Science Foundation provided a $3.25 million grant for collaboration between multiple universities, including Penn State, to research “the properties of hot, dense nuclear matter like that found in neutron stars,” according to a release.

The Nuclear Physics from Multi-Messenger Mergers Focus Research Hub is led by the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and supports “Penn State, Syracuse University, Indiana University Bloomington, and the University of Houston,” the release said.

The hub plans to “encourage collaborations” within the fields of nuclear physics, astrophysics and gravitational-wave physics, according to the release.

A goal of the hub is to have the various scientists compare and “connect observations” of their studies regarding the physical properties of nuclear matter, the release said.

According to the release, the collaboration aims to provide diverse postdoctoral researchers “with broad interdisciplinary training and support” during their transition to faculty positions.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State ranks among top universities in 2022 QS World University Rankings Penn State ranked in the top 8% of 1,300 universities worldwide, according to the 2022 QS Wo…