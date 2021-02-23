Penn State will be one of the first college campuses in the United States to offer a coronavirus course in fall 2021 titled "Skills to Obstruct Pandemics," with the curriculum based on a book.

Frank Ritter, Penn State professor and co-author of the book, will be instructing the course offered through the College of Information Sciences and Technology.

"We hope students in the class and readers of the book walk away with a better understanding of why and how certain health directives are established during pandemics, as well as how individual and community behaviors can impact their spread," Jordan Ford, director of Marketing and Communications for the College of IST, said.

According to Ford, the College of IST has not yet decided whether or not to offer the course in future semesters.

