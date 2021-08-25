Penn State said it will not implement a vaccine mandate — even after the U.S. Federal Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Monday.

During a virtual town hall meeting on Aug. 3, President Eric Barron announced the university would not mandate vaccinations, though Penn State "is not impartial to them," and an immediate indoor mask mandate soon followed for all students, faculty, staff and visitors.

"At this time, President Barron’s focus remains on the current approach as the best way to achieve the goal of high vaccination rates," Penn State spokesperson Wyatt Dubois said in a statement. "[Penn State believes] the FDA approval on the Pfizer vaccine will help ease the nervousness some feel about getting the vaccine and contribute to even higher vaccination rates."

While the university is not enforcing a vaccine mandate, it is still encouraging individuals to receive one of the emergency use authorized vaccines.

Penn State said 83% of on-campus students provided proof of coronavirus vaccination as of Monday.

Out of approximately 14,000 students who moved into University Park residence halls, 2,639 students were subject to testing, and 18 were confirmed positive for coronavirus, measuring up to a 0.7% positivity rate, according to a release.

Currently, students and faculty who do not provide proof of vaccination with the university are required to take a weekly coronavirus test. Students on and off campus will be tested weekly until they can provide proof they are fully vaccinated.

