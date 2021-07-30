Penn State announced Friday it will lift its moratorium on university-affiliated international travel for employees and students, which has been in effect since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The revised guidelines, effective Aug. 16, apply to travel requests made on or after Aug. 16 for travel beginning Sept. 16 or later since international travel requests must be made at least one month in advance, according to a release.

As a result of the lifted suspension, international travel will no longer need to be screened by unit executives or approved by other university authorities, the release said.

However, anyone making university-affiliated international travel plans must follow Penn State’s international travel policy and their unit’s pre-pandemic travel approval process, according to the release.

Penn State also said all students and employees must be fully vaccinated before embarking on university-affiliated travel that begins Aug. 1 or later. Students can apply for exemptions based on medical conditions, documented disabilities and religious affiliations, the release said.

Any university-affiliated international travel not associated with an Education Abroad program, will require registration in the Travel Safety Network at least 30 days in advance, and travel to some restricted countries may require further review, according to the release.

