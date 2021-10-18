Recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Penn State will radiate purple light across its University Park campus this Thursday, known as Purple Thursday, according to a release.

Penn Staters are encouraged to wear purple — the awareness color for domestic violence, the release said.

Purple Thursday is known as a "participatory action campaign," the release said, which brings attention to and tries to limit stigmas around "intimate partner violence" and domestic violence. The day advocates for the safety and equity of survivors, according to the release, and highlights accomplishments made in reducing the stigma surrounding domestic violence.

Spaces that will go purple include:

Throughout the day, Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center will display Purple Thursday marketing on its outdoor digital board.

The Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will display a purple light on its windows facing the HUB-Robeson Center lawn in the evening.

Penn State's College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, in partnership with the Women in Earth and Mineral Sciences student group, will light the Edward Steidle rotunda and atrium along with the Ryan Family Student Center, Fletcher L. Byrom Earth and Mineral Sciences Library and other spaces throughout the day.

The Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications will light the front-facing windows of Carnegie Building facing Pollock Road in the evening.

Penn State's Gender Equity Center will have purple lights in its window on the second floor of the Boucke Building facing the Ritenour Building during the day.

The Gender Equity Center asked members of the community to post pictures of themselves wearing purple on Thursday, tag @pennstategeneq and use the hashtag #PurpleThursday 2021 on social media. Pictures can also be emailed to genderequity@psu.edu to be shared on the Gender Equity page, according to the release.

