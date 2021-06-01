Penn State announced Monday it will align its masking and social distancing guidelines closer to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health recommendations.

Current masking and social distancing guidelines will remain in place until the end of Penn State's first summer session.

Once the session concludes on June 28, fully vaccinated individuals do not have to wear masks indoors, and all people can forgo their masks in outdoor settings. However, unvaccinated individuals will still need to wear masks inside all university-owned buildings.

Masks will still be required for all individuals on public transportation, in health care facilities and when conducting research in labs on campus.

The university also announced its plans for incentivizing people to get vaccinated.

The university encouraged students and faculty to receive a vaccine and share their vaccination status through University Health Services in order for it to make coronavirus-related safety plans for the future, according to the release.

Students and employees who share proof of their fully vaccinated status from June 7 to Aug. 23, will be eligible for weekly prize drawings.

Prizes will include $1,000 payment, $100 gift card to Barnes & Noble and a football signed by James Franklin.

UHS will also set up a vaccination clinic from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 28-29 in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall.

