Penn State announced Monday it will launch new id+ cards with contactless features and a modern look in support of One Penn State 2025's digital initiative.

The new id+ cards will utilize contactless technology, allowing students to open digital locks and use tap-to-pay methods for meal plans, LionCash and door access on campus, according to a release.

The first to acquire the new cards will be new employees and incoming students, the release said, and Penn State will release information regarding the re-carding process for current students, faculty and staff once dates are confirmed.

Students will also be able to choose their preferred name on their card instead of their legal name, according to the release.

For more information about the new IDs, people can visit this website.

