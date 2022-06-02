On Monday, Penn State sent out an email addressing a signature issue with its spring 2022 diplomas.

The diplomas were printed with current President Neeli Bendapudi's signature instead of then-President Eric Barron's.

"A miscommunication with the diploma vendor related to the cutoff date for President Barron's final commencement and the use of his signature resulted in a printing error," the email said. "We are working quickly to resolve and correct the error."

The email said Penn State expects to deliver the corrected diplomas by mail the week of June 13 and reissued new CeDiplomas to be downloaded.

