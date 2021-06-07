Daffodils by Old Main

To mitigate job security concerns, Penn State announced it will begin implementing the second phase of its university-wide job categorization process plan on July 1.

Terms like “fixed-term” and “standing” will no longer be part of job titles, nor will the university label its various budgets as “permanent” or “temporary,” according to a Penn State News release.

Instead, terms like “regular staff employees” and “limited-term staff employees” will be used to avoid confusion.

University officials said they hope the new classifications will positively impact and shape the hiring process at Penn State.

Phase two is set to finish by Dec. 31.

Anyone with questions about the changes are encouraged to view the FAQ page on the university’s budget website.

