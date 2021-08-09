Penn State announced Monday 75 electric-assist bicycles will be available to rent from multiple locations on campus and the surrounding State College community starting Aug. 16, through a partnership with the San Francisco micromobility company Spin.

Over time, the total number of bicycles available for rent will increase from 75 to 300, according to a release.

Penn State said the program will utilize a proprietary app for e-bike rentals, as well as to display rental locations, parking areas and other pertinent information for cyclists.

Rentals will be free until the end of September. Then, the standard $1 to unlock and 25 cents per minute ride pricing will begin, the release said.

Riders must be at least 18 years of age to rent an e-bike and will be encouraged by the university to wear a helmet while cycling.

