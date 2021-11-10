Penn State to host Veterans Day ceremony at Old Main

To honor veterans who fought in the military, Penn State announced it will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony Thursday.

The free and public ceremony will take place on the steps of Old Main at 11:11 a.m. For those who can not attend in person, the ceremony will be streamed online, according to a release.

This ceremony will include the ROTC Color Guard and several guest speakers, including Penn State alumni and former members of the military, the release said.

Thursday's events for Penn State's Military Appreciation Week also include an employee and student military service appreciation breakfast, a “Leadership in Challenging Circumstances” presentation by Navy surgeon General Bruce Gillingham via Zoom and a military appreciation hockey game, according to the release.

