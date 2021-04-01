April is campus Pride Month, and Penn State is kicking off the month with events and celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community. The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will work alongside other Penn State partners to host these events.

There will be events held in person as well as virtually, according to Penn State News.

Here are the list of events to take place throughout the month.

Through April 31

Social media takeovers will occur throughout the month to highlight Campus Pride Month. Watch CSGD’s social media accounts throughout the month for more.

Students can run or walk 5K to celebrate Campus Pride Month. Participants will receive a commemorative patch — submissions end April 23. Registration is required.

Thursday, April 1

6 p.m. — Join the Center's office coordinator, Stephanie Whitesell, as Pride Month kicks off with a PRIDE Zumba session. $1 will be suggested but is not required to access the Zumba session. The livestream is available here.

Monday, April 5

4:15-4:30 p.m. — Campus Recreation will host ABSolutely Fabulous Ab Workout. The second ab workout will take place at the same time on April 30. Registration is available here.

Noon— Until all of the cookies are gone, students can go to the HUB-Robeson Center and grab individually wrapped pride cookies. The cookies can be found in the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity office in room LL011 HUB

Tuesday, April 6

No set time — Pride Round Robin Tennis Tournament. Registration is available here.

Wednesday, April 7

5 p.m. — HonesT: LGBTQ+ Allyship will teach students how to become allies by learning about terminology and having open discussions. Register for the event here.

7 p.m. — Lions Pride will host a virtual movie night. More information can be found on Lions Pride's Instagram.

Thursday, April 8

6 p.m. — The Model Minority Discussion will educate participants on anti-Asian racism as well as the "model minority" myth. A Zoom link can be accessed by emailing lgbtq@psu.edu.

Friday, April 9

2 p.m. — Students can sign up for a walk through the Penn State Arboretum and receive individually wrapped snacks after the walk. Register at this link.

Friday, April 9

4:14-5 p.m. — Campus Recreation will host Outdoor Rainbow Power Remix. The event will continue at the same time on April 16 and 30. Registration is available here.

4:30-5:30 p.m. — Gender and Sexual Diversity in Schreyer's student group will host Pride Zine Workshop virtually. Students must register the week of March 29–April 5 to receive materials for the workshop. Registration for the materials can be found here.

Monday, April 12

5 p.m. — Brooklyn community activist and Penn State alumnae Gabrielle Lenhart will host "Queer Food Foundation" with a panel of queer chefs and activists. The registration link will be available in the near future.

Tuesday, April 13

12:15 p.m. — Campus Recreation will host Flow-n-Glow Yoga. The second event will take place at the same time on April 27. Registration is available here.

Wednesday, April 14

5 p.m. — Jonathan Groff will serve as the Pride Month keynote speaker in an event hosted by WPSU. The watch link will be posted on CSGD's social media.

Thursday, April 15

6 p.m. — QPOC Music Trivia Night will teach participants about music created by queer persons of color. The event link can be found by emailing lgbtq@psu.edu.

Friday, April 16

All Day — Student art and short videos will be showcased throughout the day in a "Day of Art" on social media. Registration is available here.

All Day — Use a snapchat filter created by CSGD to celebrate pride on campus. The filter can be found around Old Main and the HUB. Tag @psulgbtqa.

Saturday, April 17

Noon — The “Out of the Closet: Clothing Transit” event will take place in the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity at the HUB-Robeson Center. The goal of the event is to educate transgender and non-binary students of their resources on campus and allow them to pick out clothes.

5-6:30 p.m. — Campus Recreation will host Trans Positive Swim in the McCoy Natatorium. The event is open to trans, gender non-conforming and non-binary students as well as trans allies. Registration for the event can be found here.

Monday, April 19

Times vary — Campus Recreation will host Pride Ride: Indoor Cycling. The event will continue until April 22. Registration is available here.

4-5:30 p.m. — The “Queer Peers Q’mmunity Social” event will meet at CSGD's offices to create care packages for first-year and transfer students and meet other students. These snacks will help students get through the next two weeks as they are prepare for finals and the end of the semester. Register to reserve a spot at this link.

Tuesday, April 20

11 a.m.-1 p.m. — The “KaraoGay” event invites students to attend the HUB lawn tents for pride-themed Karaoke.

6 p.m. — QPOC Wellness Workshop will teach students with multiple marginalized identities different wellness techniques they can practice. The program link can be found by emailing.lgbtq@psu.edu.

Wednesday, April 21

5 p.m. — The “Know Your Rights” event will allow students to get an overview about their rights as LGBTQ+ individuals in various situations including employment, being a consumer, protests and rallies and on-campus housing. The event will be virtual and in person. Register at this link.

Thursday, April 22

6 p.m. — Students can join a virtual watch party of the documentary "Paris is Burning" that focuses on drag queens living in New York City. The program link can be found by emailing.lgbtq@psu.edu.

Friday, April 23

6 p.m. — The Lavender Recognition will honor graduation seniors who receive the university's annual LGBTQ+ Award. Nominations for the award can be made here.

Monday, April 26

All Day — The “Graduate Care Packages: Pick up in Center” event is where graduate students can pick up a small care package to help them get through finals week.

Wednesday, April 28

3:30-4:10 p.m. — Campus Recreation will host Punch With Pride, an inclusive kickboxing event. Registration is available here.

5 p.m. — Students can learn more about LGBTQ+ history through a virtual webinar. The webinar link is 917 3774 0318.