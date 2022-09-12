On Friday, Penn State will have its annual Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Vigil from 5 to 6 p.m.

The vigil will take place on Old Main Lawn, and military veterans and those who have family members serving in the U.S. armed forces are invited to attend, according to a press release.

For nearly 35 years, the event has been hosted by the Harry R. Armstrong Squadron, which according to a release, is Penn State's Air Force ROTC chapter of the Arnold Air Society.

"The execution of the vigil allows ROTC cadets and midshipmen in our Penn State community to offer awareness for the families and friends of those who remain missing. Being able to witness such an event is truly life-changing," Penn State Air Force ROTC Cadet and Arnold Air Society Commander Sebastian Valentin said in a statement.

Along with the vigil, there will be a 21-gun salute done by the American Legion and a missing-man-table ceremony.

At 5 p.m. on Friday, Honor Guards and ROTC cadets will protect the missing-man-table for 24 hours until the completion of the vigil on Saturday.

"This ceremony acknowledges our national responsibility to account for those who are POW/MIA and to ensure that they are not forgotten and one day return home," Eugene McFeely Penn State's senior director for veterans affairs and services and chair of Penn State's Military Appreciation Committee said in a release.

If severe weather is to occur, the vigil will take place inside the Freeman Auditorium in the HUB-Robeson Center.

