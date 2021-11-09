Penn State will host the “Swipe Out Hunger” drive from Nov. 13-21 to help fight student hunger at campuses across the state, according to a release.

Collaborating with the national organization, Swipe Out Hunger, the drive will operate during the national “Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.”

Students at every Penn State campus will have the ability to directly donate to the drive when they pay for their meals at residential dining facilities. With donation amounts including $5, $10 or $15, students will also be able to donate through mobile ordering, the release said.

Donated money will go directly toward the Student Emergency Fund, which helps support students facing food insecurity at every Penn State campus. The fund also provides support with “housing insecurity, homelessness and unexpected emergencies,” according to the release.

During the 2019 spring semester, Penn State launched its own pilot campaign to encourage students to donate funds to fight student food insecurity.

In February 2020, Penn State’s Task Force on Food and Housing Insecurity was charged by President Eric Barron to further uncover challenges and find solutions to student food and housing insecurities. Building off of the 2019 campaign, the university collaborated with Swipe Out Hunger for the first time in spring 2020, raising more than $29,000 for the Student Emergency fund.

Jim Meinecke, associate director for residential dining at the University Park campus, said the university is looking to expand the drive into two separate campaigns that would occur once during the fall and once during the spring semester.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE