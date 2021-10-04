In celebration of October being LGBT History Month, as well 2021 being the 20th anniversary of the founding of the Penn State Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, a month-long series of events will be held at University Park, according to a release.

Starting Friday, CSGD will host an exhibit featuring photos, documents and artifacts that highlight the center’s history. The exhibit, titled “Penn State Queerstory” will also feature student staff narrating vignettes detailing people, events and actions that “paved the way for the center and its existence,” according to the release.

The annual LGBT History Month rally will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct.11, where student leaders and members of Penn State’s LGBTQ community will speak.

CSGD will bring in Alok Vaid-Menon as the keynote speaker at 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Freeman Auditorium, as well as virtually. According to the release, Vaid-Menon is an “internationally acclaimed gender non-conforming writer, performer and public speaker.”

A discussion with a Penn State alum, drag queen and filmmaker, Josh Grannell, will occur at 5 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the HUB's Room 008. The discussion with Grannell, whose drag persona is Peaches Christ, will be followed by a showing of his horror thriller “All About Evil.”

To conclude LGBT History Month, an educational night for students will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 28 at 233AB HUB. Hosted by Student Engagement Programs, the Sustainability Institute and CSGD, the event will give students the opportunity to “learn about LGBTQ sustainable advocates, participate in a thrift meet up and swap, learn about the Clothing Transit and take part in upcycling activities,” the release said.

Additional events at Penn State in celebration of LGBT History Month will include:

"Queer Peers: New & Q Care Packages" from 4:30-6 p.m. Monday in LL011 HUB

"Religious InQueeries" at 6 p.m. Monday in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center Garden Room 130.

HUB Takeover from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the HUB.

"Microaggressions 101" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the HUB.

LGBTQ Center Awareness Day on Oct. 19.

Late Night: History Trivia Night from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 20 in LL011 HUB.

Honest Tea Hour: "Sex Positivity Past and Present" from 5-6 p.m. on Oct. 21 in LL011 HUB.

CSGD Book Club November Discussion from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 25 in LL011 HUB.

"I Am Not Your Costume Display" from Oct. 25-29 in LL011 HUB.

