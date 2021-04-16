Penn State Student Affairs will host the "Finally Unplugged Fest," an “in-person, team-based outdoor event” on April 23 according to Penn State News.

The event will take place outside the Intramural Building between 2 p.m.-8:15 p.m. Registration will be limited to 250 teams.

The event will follow Penn State coronavirus precautions, and all participants and staff are required to wear masks. Students are able to sign up for numerous activities but will be expected to physically distance themselves from each team.

Additionally, sanitizing stations will be set up in the vicinity throughout the day, and all Campus Recreation facilities will be closed starting at noon on April 23 in order to accommodate the size and staff of the event.

Throughout the day, students will receive prepackaged food and a Penn State beach towel with a chance to win various prizes including electronics like Apple MacBooks and iPhones.

According to Penn State News, students can register in teams of five here. Students interested in participating and in search of team members can email rec@psu.edu.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE