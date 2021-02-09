Penn State will host "One Penn State 2025 Symposium" Wednesday to highlight the One Penn State 2025 initiative, which is Penn State's strategic plan.

According to Penn State News, one of the core foundations of the strategic plan will be the implementation of "seamless online access to curricula and processes" at the university.

Penn State Vice President and Provost Nicholas Jones said the goal of One Penn State 2025 is to make Penn State a "diverse, equitable and inclusive" university.

According to Penn State News, the five tenets of the plan include creating a seamless student experience, curricular coherence, relevant and responsive programs, engage learners, and promote efficiency.

Five teams that worked to develop the strategic plan will present at the symposium.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. with remarks from Jones before a general presentation of One Penn State 2025, according to Penn State News. Focus sessions will take place at 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. before closing remarks at 12:05 p.m.

Members of the Penn State community are encouraged to attend the event. Registration can be found here.

According to Penn State News, the event will be recorded and available afterwards.

