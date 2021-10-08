As Penn State plans for the 2022 Sexual Misconduct Climate Survey, the university announced Thursday it is seeking feedback from students, staff and faculty.

A student focus group centered around themes such as "additional questions, wording and phrasing and further analysis" is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday via Zoom, according to a release.

Representatives from Title IX, Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response, the Gender Equity Center, the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, the Paul Robeson Cultural Center and Student Affairs Research and Assessment office will facilitate the discussion, the release said.

Penn State also said it created an online feedback form for any student to provide suggestions about the survey. Responses are anonymous and will be accepted through Oct. 31, according to the release.

There will be an upcoming Town Hall meeting to discuss questions about "education, prevention and response efforts" related to sexual misconduct at Penn State, the release said.

According to the release, information about the Town Hall is forthcoming.

