Penn State and Centre Volunteers in Medicine will host a free coronavirus vaccine clinic on Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center, according to a press release.

The clinic will offer the new Pfizer bivalent vaccine that provides broader protection against the original virus that causes coronavirus as well as the omicron variant, the release said.

The Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots are also available for individuals ages 12 and older who had their last dose at least two months ago, the release said.

The clinic will accept drop-ins, but appointments can be made online.

According to the release, individuals must wear a mask at the clinic, bring photo identification and their vaccine card.

