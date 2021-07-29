Penn State announced Thursday it will host a commencement celebration weekend this coming spring for alumni from the class of 2020.

The weekend, which will take place April 29 through May 1 in 2022 at University Park, will be open to all levels of graduates from all commonwealth campuses, including World Campus. Events will include:

A Movin' On concert on April 29

Commencement ceremonies in the Bryce Jordan Center on April 30

Activities and events hosted by the Penn State Alumni Association, colleges and student organizations

The commencement ceremonies will include individual recognition, and graduates will be able to walk across the stage platform — which wasn't possible during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Graduates participated in virtual ceremonies last spring, summer and fall and were told an in-person version would follow in 2022.

According to the university, a specific schedule of commencement ceremonies will be forthcoming and dependent on the planned amount of attendees. Separate celebratory events will also be held at commonwealth campuses, the university said.

In order to receive information and registration for the weekend, Penn State encouraged alumni to make sure their email is up to date in university records.

"I am so proud of the members of the Class of 2020 and the resilience they embodied as they navigated the pandemic," President Eric Barron said in a statement. "Even though these recent alumni have launched their lives and careers, it is important to me... to welcome them back to campus."

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State breaks ground on new Palmer Museum of Art Penn State announced Thursday ground was broken on the new location for the Palmer Museum of…