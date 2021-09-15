As National Hazing Prevention Week approaches on Sept. 20-24, Penn State announced Wednesday its list of organized events.

In a release, the university reminded students that hazing goes against university policy and is punishable.

Hazing can also lead to a felony conviction and possible prison time due to Pennsylvania’s Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law, passed in October 2018, according to the release. This law was passed after Timothy Piazza died in February 2017 due to hazing by the permanently banned Beta Theta Pi fraternity at Penn State.

All organizations, fraternities, sororities and similar groups are subjected to "stricter punishments for hazing” under this law. The law also requires all mentioned organizations and secondary schools and institutions of higher education to publish anti-hazing policies, the release said.

On Sept. 21, Penn State will encourage students to wear purple in solidarity against hazing.

The Panhellenic Council, Interfraternity Council and Multicultural Greek Council at Penn State are hosting the “Breathe, Nolan, Breathe” viewing and discussion from 8-9:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall.

The previously mentioned councils will also facilitate an anti-hazing pledge banner signing from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 at the HUB, according to the release.

The virtual presentation of “Hazing Prevention and Intervention Strategies and Early Warning Signs” hosted by HazingPrevention.org will occur at 4 p.m. Sept. 24, featuring two speakers from Penn State’s Timothy J. Piazza Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research and Reform.

“Love, Mom & Dad: Turning tragedy into progress,” a virtual presentation by the Anti-Hazing Coalition, is set to occur at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 for parents who have lost children to hazing, according to the release.

