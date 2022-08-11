Penn State’s will hold its summer commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Aug. 13 at University Park in the Bryce Jordan Center, according to the Penn State University Park commencement website

Approximately 3,018 students are expected to be awarded this weekend, according to the website, marking the university’s 401st commencement since its founding in 1855.

Baccalaureate and associate degree students will be recognized at 10:30 a.m., according to the website. Advanced degree and graduate students will follow at 2:30 p.m.

Both events can be live-streamed here , and more information can be found at the University Park commencement website.

