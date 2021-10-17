Penn State announced Thursday it is awarding $50 million in emergency relief grants to aid students enrolled in the fall semester with any education or medical related costs.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 authorized emergency student financial aid through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III, and $76.2 million was allocated to Penn State through this fund, according to a release.

There will be two rounds of funding, the first allocated to students who demonstrate “exceptional financial need” through FAFSA, with a maximum award of $1,800, the release said.

The second, an application-based round of funding, will allocate $1,000 grants to students who also demonstrate "exceptional financial need" but did not file a FAFSA or were ineligible, according to the release.

Penn State said students who are eligible for the first round of funding will receive emails through their Penn State emails, including instructions on how to accept or decline the funding through LionPath.

Students who accept the first round of funding must do so by Nov. 15, according to the release, and the second round of funding is expected to take place in spring 2022.

