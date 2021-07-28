Penn State announced Wednesday it will be providing grants for programs aimed toward supporting the transition of second-year students to a "full on-campus experience," according to a release.

The grant program was established by the First to Second Year Task Force, a task force designed to make recommendations on how second-year students can experience the academic and social aspects of living and working on campus after a year of hybrid and virtual classes, the release said.

According to the release, programs eligible for financial support can be any of the following:

programs and services for second-year students that have not been available in the past, such as welcome programs and other orientation-related activities

continued support for academic support services and access to university-wide programming

support expectations of offices that are transitioning to provide prepandemic levels of services and personnel

anything that does not fit into the above categories that will support second-year students in their transitions.

Applicants can apply here for grants up to $7,500, and a steering committee of university representatives will start reviewing applications Aug. 1, the release said.

According to the release, applicants must provide the following information in the applications:

office, college or campus, and person responsible

a 250-word proposal including description of program, goals of the program, innovation, need and how it will improve the transition for second year students

approval from a campus or college and a supervisor

budget and timeline

additional funding sources

outcomes report and presentation of findings at First to Second Year Forum

Penn State said funds must be spent by May 1, 2022.

